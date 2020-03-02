KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Purchased by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,180,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.12% of KeyCorp worth $23,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sky Investment Group LLC increased its stake in KeyCorp by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 25,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in KeyCorp by 8.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in KeyCorp by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in KeyCorp by 1.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in KeyCorp by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 8,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $169,959.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,155.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $16.35 on Monday. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $14.82 and a 1-year high of $20.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.27 and a 200-day moving average of $18.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.33.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 22.06%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 41.11%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on KeyCorp in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered KeyCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Wedbush upgraded KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered KeyCorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. KeyCorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.13.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

