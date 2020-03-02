KeyCorp Weighs in on Best Buy Co Inc’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BBY)

Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Best Buy in a report released on Thursday, February 27th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas expects that the technology retailer will post earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Best Buy’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.98 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.26 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.60 EPS.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The technology retailer reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.17% and a net margin of 3.53%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.72 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BBY. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Best Buy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Nomura raised their target price on Best Buy from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.65.

Shares of BBY stock opened at $75.65 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.12. Best Buy has a fifty-two week low of $61.58 and a fifty-two week high of $91.99.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in Best Buy by 168.3% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 18th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.95%.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

