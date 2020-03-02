KeyCorp Weighs in on Whiting Petroleum Corp’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:WLL)

Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Whiting Petroleum in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 27th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of ($0.17) for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.15) EPS.

Get Whiting Petroleum alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on WLL. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from to in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research report on Sunday, December 8th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $21.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.68.

NYSE WLL opened at $1.85 on Monday. Whiting Petroleum has a one year low of $1.31 and a one year high of $30.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 3.36.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.22. Whiting Petroleum had a negative net margin of 15.34% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $380.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.97 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 7.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 304,268 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after buying an additional 21,382 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 7.2% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 61,777 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 4,175 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 50.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 168,658 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 56,406 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 12.7% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,825 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the third quarter valued at $268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Whiting Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whiting Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.