KeyCorp Weighs in on WPX Energy Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:WPX)

WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) – Research analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for WPX Energy in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 27th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.11. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for WPX Energy’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $443.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.95 million. WPX Energy had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 3.09%.

WPX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of WPX Energy from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of WPX Energy from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of WPX Energy from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of WPX Energy from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of WPX Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. WPX Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.29.

NYSE:WPX opened at $9.33 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.29. WPX Energy has a 1-year low of $8.52 and a 1-year high of $15.32.

In other WPX Energy news, Director Karl F. Kurz acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.31 per share, for a total transaction of $113,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 64,367 shares in the company, valued at $727,990.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in WPX Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sofos Investments Inc. grew its stake in WPX Energy by 2,170.9% during the fourth quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,657 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in WPX Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,161,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in WPX Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in WPX Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

About WPX Energy

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

