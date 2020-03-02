Keyera Corp (TSE:KEY) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Keyera Corp (TSE:KEY) – Analysts at Cormark reduced their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Keyera in a report released on Friday, February 28th. Cormark analyst B. Watson now anticipates that the company will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.47. Cormark also issued estimates for Keyera’s FY2020 earnings at $1.97 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Keyera from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Keyera from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. TD Securities raised their target price on Keyera from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James reduced their target price on Keyera from C$42.00 to C$39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$41.00 target price on shares of Keyera in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$38.95.

Shares of KEY opened at C$32.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.72, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$35.11 and a 200-day moving average of C$33.17. The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion and a PE ratio of 11.97. Keyera has a one year low of C$29.66 and a one year high of C$36.56.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.96%. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.63%.

Keyera Company Profile

Keyera Corp. engages in the transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs) and iso-octane in Canada and the United States. The company's Gathering and Processing business units operates a network of approximately 4,000 kilometers of pipelines and 17 natural gas processing plants located in the natural gas production areas primarily on the western side of the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin.

