Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Short Interest Update

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 520,700 shares, a decline of 5.2% from the January 30th total of 549,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 132,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, Director Richard M. Cocchiaro sold 3,500 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total transaction of $143,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 388,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,966,481.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard M. Cocchiaro sold 34,500 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total transaction of $1,416,570.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 337,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,864,648.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,903 shares of company stock valued at $3,041,631 over the last ninety days. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KFRC. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Kforce by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Kforce by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in shares of Kforce by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 23,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kforce by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha raised its stake in shares of Kforce by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 30,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kforce stock opened at $30.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $694.11 million, a PE ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.26. Kforce has a twelve month low of $29.52 and a twelve month high of $42.64.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $336.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.56 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 29.96% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kforce will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This is an increase from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Kforce’s payout ratio is currently 30.64%.

KFRC has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kforce from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Kforce from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

About Kforce

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech), Finance and Accounting (FA), and Government Solutions (GS) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, project management, enterprise data management, business intelligence, artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, and security.

