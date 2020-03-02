Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Chicago Equity Partners LLC

Chicago Equity Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,435 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $1,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly Clark in the fourth quarter worth $18,829,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Kimberly Clark during the fourth quarter worth about $3,643,000. Cypress Capital LLC grew its position in Kimberly Clark by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 6,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Apriem Advisors grew its position in Kimberly Clark by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Gamble Jones Investment Counsel grew its position in Kimberly Clark by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 18,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after buying an additional 4,803 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

KMB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Kimberly Clark from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Kimberly Clark from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $129.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.64.

In other Kimberly Clark news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 469 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total transaction of $67,836.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,266.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 24,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total value of $3,572,728.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,015,398.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,941 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,815 over the last ninety days. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:KMB opened at $131.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $44.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $142.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.10. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 12-month low of $114.62 and a 12-month high of $149.23.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 3,809.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This is a boost from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is presently 59.80%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

