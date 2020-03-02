Kin (KIN) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $55,351.00

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded up 10.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. One Kin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Stellarport, Mercatox, Allbit and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Kin has a market cap of $6.85 million and approximately $55,351.00 worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Kin has traded down 1.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Kin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011265 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $252.15 or 0.02838440 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.80 or 0.00222863 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00047295 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000667 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00134847 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Kin Token Profile

Kin was first traded on May 25th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,214,839,705,290 tokens. Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation. The official website for Kin is kinecosystem.org. The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kin’s official message board is medium.com/kinfoundation.

Buying and Selling Kin

Kin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), CoinFalcon, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Allbit, HitBTC, YoBit, OTCBTC, Bancor Network, COSS, IDEX, DDEX, Fatbtc and Stellarport. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.