Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) Shares Bought by Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc.

Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 341,565 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 6,503 shares during the quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $7,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 163.6% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Retirement Network acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, grace capital acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 61.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Shares of KMI traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.24. The stock had a trading volume of 22,465,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,384,556. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 1-year low of $18.40 and a 1-year high of $22.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.62. The company has a market cap of $44.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The company’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.26%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KMI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.92.

In related news, Chairman Richard D. Kinder bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.88 per share, with a total value of $5,664,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 243,739,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,601,794,585.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 309,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total transaction of $6,772,109.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 659,624 shares of company stock worth $13,080,827 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

Featured Article: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.