Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC trimmed its holdings in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 25.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 408,799 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 142,639 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $8,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KMI. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,650,289 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,215,447,000 after purchasing an additional 8,137,878 shares during the period. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 419.1% in the third quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 2,886,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $59,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330,000 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 28.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,748,254 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $97,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,377 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,642,996 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $98,157,000 after purchasing an additional 883,888 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,130.3% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 738,067 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,212,000 after purchasing an additional 678,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMI traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,465,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,382,798. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 1 year low of $18.40 and a 1 year high of $22.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.83.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 105.26%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Chairman Richard D. Kinder acquired 59,624 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.14 per share, with a total value of $1,200,827.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 243,139,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,896,821,876.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 309,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total transaction of $6,772,109.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 659,624 shares of company stock valued at $13,080,827. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

KMI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.92.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

