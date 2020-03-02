Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) Price Target Cut to $42.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) had its price target cut by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.43% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on KL. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from to in a research note on Friday, February 21st. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Kirkland Lake Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.61.

Shares of KL stock traded up $0.12 on Monday, reaching $32.20. The company had a trading volume of 135,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,819,214. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.66 and its 200 day moving average is $43.71. Kirkland Lake Gold has a one year low of $29.15 and a one year high of $51.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.33.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 40.59% and a return on equity of 36.90%. The company had revenue of $412.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.47 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000. National Pension Service bought a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,142,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 310,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,635,000 after buying an additional 36,192 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 33,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 5,381 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.13% of the company’s stock.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

