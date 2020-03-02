Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) Given Daily Coverage Optimism Score of -4.33

Press coverage about Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) has trended extremely negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Kirkland’s earned a media sentiment score of -4.33 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the specialty retailer an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news stories that may have impacted Kirkland’s’ ranking:

Get Kirkland's alerts:

Kirkland’s stock remained flat at $$1.18 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 327,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,809. Kirkland’s has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $10.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.34.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.08). Kirkland’s had a negative net margin of 5.60% and a negative return on equity of 15.10%. The firm had revenue of $144.94 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Kirkland’s will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Kirkland’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

About Kirkland’s

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home décor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, art, fragrance and accessories, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, mirrors, lamps, textiles, artificial floral products, gifts, housewares, outdoor living items, frames, and clocks.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.