KLX Energy Services (KLXE) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 9th. Analysts expect KLX Energy Services to post earnings of ($0.50) per share for the quarter.

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.28). KLX Energy Services had a positive return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $134.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.20 million. The business’s revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect KLX Energy Services to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ KLXE traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.29. 10,408 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,842. KLX Energy Services has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $29.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.27.

KLXE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on KLX Energy Services in a report on Thursday, December 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. R. F. Lafferty started coverage on KLX Energy Services in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised KLX Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised KLX Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.75.

In related news, CFO Thomas P. Mccaffrey acquired 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.53 per share, for a total transaction of $414,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 872,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,824,853.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Gary J. Roberts acquired 6,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.98 per share, with a total value of $36,047.44. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 255,643 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,745.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 81,328 shares of company stock worth $452,297. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

KLX Energy Services Company Profile

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides completion, intervention, and production services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. It offers a range of technical services, and related tools and equipment to companies engaged in the exploration and development of North American onshore conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas reserves.

