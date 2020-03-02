Knoll Inc (NYSE:KNL) Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Knoll Inc (NYSE:KNL) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,417 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.12% of Knoll worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Knoll in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knoll during the third quarter worth about $243,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knoll during the fourth quarter worth about $266,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Knoll during the third quarter worth about $364,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Knoll during the fourth quarter worth about $360,000. 90.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Knoll alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on KNL. Zacks Investment Research cut Knoll from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Cfra cut Knoll from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Sidoti cut their target price on Knoll from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Knoll from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

Shares of NYSE KNL traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.31. 11,110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,074. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Knoll Inc has a 1 year low of $17.12 and a 1 year high of $28.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.17. The stock has a market cap of $878.55 million, a P/E ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.67.

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.11). Knoll had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 23.64%. The business had revenue of $371.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Knoll’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Knoll’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.69%.

Knoll Profile

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, and coverings for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Office and Lifestyle segments.

Featured Article: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knoll Inc (NYSE:KNL).

Receive News & Ratings for Knoll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knoll and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.