Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD) Research Coverage Started at Goldman Sachs Group

Equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on KOD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kodiak Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $33.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Kodiak Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.78.

Shares of KOD traded up $3.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $67.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 453,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,981. Kodiak Sciences has a one year low of $5.86 and a one year high of $82.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.98.

In other Kodiak Sciences news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 1,902,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.47 per share, with a total value of $122,633,093.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 2,073,296 shares of company stock worth $132,525,933 over the last three months.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000.

About Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biologic that is in Phase I clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

