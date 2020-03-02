Komodo (KMD) Trading Down 10.8% Over Last 7 Days

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded up 6.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 2nd. Komodo has a total market cap of $77.10 million and $2.82 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Komodo coin can now be bought for $0.65 or 0.00007346 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, Crex24 and Binance. During the last week, Komodo has traded down 10.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.31 or 0.00591045 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.09 or 0.00113989 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00115078 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002620 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001953 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000091 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001361 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 118,586,609 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com.

Komodo Coin Trading

Komodo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, BarterDEX, Bitbns, Upbit, Bittrex, Binance, Crex24, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

