Koppers Holdings Inc. to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.63 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:KOP)

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Koppers in a research note issued to investors on Friday, February 28th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will earn $0.63 per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.11). Koppers had a return on equity of 60.30% and a net margin of 3.76%. The business had revenue of $393.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

KOP has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Koppers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price objective on shares of Koppers from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of Koppers in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Shares of NYSE:KOP opened at $21.86 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Koppers has a 1 year low of $19.04 and a 1 year high of $44.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KOP. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Koppers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Koppers in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Koppers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Koppers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Koppers by 612.9% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,370 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 3,757 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

