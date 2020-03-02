Korea Investment CORP Acquires 13,950 Shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,263 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,950 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.08% of NXP Semiconductors worth $29,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NXPI. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 265.5% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 212 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Stephen Owen sold 8,294 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $1,011,868.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,883 shares in the company, valued at $229,726. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $113.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.68. NXP Semiconductors NV has a twelve month low of $85.38 and a twelve month high of $139.59. The stock has a market cap of $31.80 billion, a PE ratio of 133.75, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.28.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NXPI. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NXP Semiconductors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.71.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

