Korea Investment CORP Acquires 159,900 Shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,023,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159,900 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.12% of Newmont Goldcorp worth $44,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 27.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,649,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,218,213,000 after buying an additional 23,820,369 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,193,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,659,525,000 after buying an additional 107,927 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,488,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $716,407,000 after buying an additional 4,973,929 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 10.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,975,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $264,507,000 after buying an additional 638,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 2.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,881,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $147,193,000 after buying an additional 75,566 shares during the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Newmont Goldcorp alerts:

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $44.63 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.74. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a fifty-two week low of $29.77 and a fifty-two week high of $51.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Newmont Goldcorp had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 5.07%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Newmont Goldcorp’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.42%.

Newmont Goldcorp announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, December 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Eight Capital assumed coverage on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

In other Newmont Goldcorp news, CAO John Kitlen sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total value of $30,112.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,673 shares in the company, valued at $1,592,870.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total transaction of $174,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 238,073 shares in the company, valued at $10,368,079.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,400 shares of company stock worth $1,472,337 over the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Newmont Goldcorp Company Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Goldcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont Goldcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.