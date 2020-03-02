Korea Investment CORP Acquires 29,999 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 528,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,999 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.06% of Dominion Energy worth $43,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of D. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,271,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,099,119,000 after buying an additional 3,035,361 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,595,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,693,420,000 after buying an additional 2,729,077 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 105.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,762,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $142,855,000 after purchasing an additional 904,315 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,278,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,351,431,000 after purchasing an additional 892,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maple Brown Abbott Ltd bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,474,000. 67.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $78.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $64.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.34. Dominion Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $72.61 and a 52 week high of $90.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 8.74%. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This is a positive change from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.68%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on D. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.14.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

