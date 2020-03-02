Korea Investment CORP Acquires 76,500 Shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 611,625 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 76,500 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.22% of Cadence Design Systems worth $42,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CDNS. BidaskClub lowered Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Cadence Design Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.10.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Surendra Babu Mandava sold 3,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.46, for a total transaction of $240,784.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 296,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,681,265.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 55,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $4,181,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 308,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,137,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 371,778 shares of company stock valued at $27,138,965. Corporate insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $66.14 on Monday. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a fifty-two week low of $57.42 and a fifty-two week high of $80.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.16.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 62.01% and a net margin of 42.33%. The business had revenue of $599.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

