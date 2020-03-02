Korea Investment CORP Boosts Holdings in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 395,556 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,900 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.08% of Baxter International worth $33,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BAX. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Baxter International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baxter International in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baxter International in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Baxter International by 112.0% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baxter International in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on BAX. Citigroup raised shares of Baxter International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Baxter International from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Baxter International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.50.

In related news, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $125,460.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,078 shares in the company, valued at $2,515,723.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAX opened at $83.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $42.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.90. Baxter International Inc has a twelve month low of $72.42 and a twelve month high of $95.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.85%.

Baxter International Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

