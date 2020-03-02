Korea Investment CORP Boosts Holdings in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 335,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 40,100 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.08% of Eaton worth $31,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Eaton by 1,372.2% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in Eaton by 335.8% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

ETN stock opened at $90.72 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.76 and a 200-day moving average of $89.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Eaton Co. PLC has a 12 month low of $74.29 and a 12 month high of $105.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.28.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.03). Eaton had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. Eaton’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.73 dividend. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.09%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ETN. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

