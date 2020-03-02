Korea Investment CORP Boosts Stock Position in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 366,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,400 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.11% of Allstate worth $41,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALL. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 259.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 657,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $73,915,000 after buying an additional 474,294 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 4,558.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 358,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,309,000 after buying an additional 350,761 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Allstate by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 854,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $92,900,000 after purchasing an additional 308,356 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Allstate by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,908,198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $439,478,000 after purchasing an additional 269,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $20,946,000. 83.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $105.25 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $119.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.93. The stock has a market cap of $33.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Allstate Corp has a one year low of $92.24 and a one year high of $125.92.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.27 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 10.85%. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Allstate Corp will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is 20.71%.

ALL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Allstate from $114.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of Allstate in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. ValuEngine raised Allstate from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Allstate from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Allstate in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

