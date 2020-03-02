Korea Investment CORP Buys 120,700 Shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,665,476 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 120,700 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.07% of Kinder Morgan worth $35,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. BancorpSouth Bank grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 3.3% during the third quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 265,179 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,466,000 after buying an additional 8,394 shares during the period. Halsey Associates Inc. CT grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 7.2% during the third quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT now owns 422,034 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,698,000 after buying an additional 28,210 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,907 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 99,539 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.92.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Chairman Richard D. Kinder purchased 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.88 per share, with a total value of $5,664,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 243,739,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,601,794,585.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Richard D. Kinder purchased 59,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,200,827.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 243,139,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,896,821,876.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 659,624 shares of company stock worth $13,080,827 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMI opened at $19.17 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.62. The company has a market capitalization of $43.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 1-year low of $18.40 and a 1-year high of $22.58.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 6.29%. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.26%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

