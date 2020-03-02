Korea Investment CORP Buys 19,900 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH)

Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 218,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.17% of Parker-Hannifin worth $44,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PH. FMR LLC boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 102.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 718,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,948,000 after purchasing an additional 363,498 shares in the last quarter. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 137.2% in the fourth quarter. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd now owns 446,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,798,000 after buying an additional 257,941 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 360.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 206,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,296,000 after buying an additional 161,605 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 471.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 167,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,286,000 after buying an additional 138,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,287,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $264,937,000 after buying an additional 133,543 shares during the last quarter. 79.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on PH. Gordon Haskett upgraded Parker-Hannifin from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays began coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $227.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $180.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.27.

In other news, VP William R. Bowman sold 1,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.83, for a total value of $397,612.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,872.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $184.77 on Monday. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a 52-week low of $152.18 and a 52-week high of $215.94. The stock has a market cap of $23.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $204.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.50.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.27. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 29.70%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

