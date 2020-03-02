Korea Investment CORP Buys 25,400 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 306,096 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,400 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.11% of Electronic Arts worth $32,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 4.3% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 79,351 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $7,762,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the third quarter worth about $264,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 8.0% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,235 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 122,938 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $13,217,000 after acquiring an additional 26,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 7.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 271,367 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,464,000 after acquiring an additional 18,521 shares in the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EA shares. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Friday, January 31st. MKM Partners raised their price target on Electronic Arts to and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.21.

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 20,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.15, for a total transaction of $2,143,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,143,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,200 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.11, for a total value of $530,972.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,694,666.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,136 shares of company stock valued at $8,373,566. 2.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $101.37 on Monday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.24 and a 52-week high of $114.13. The stock has a market cap of $29.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.59.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The game software company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.26. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 52.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

