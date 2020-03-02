Korea Investment CORP Buys 50,400 Shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY)

Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 21.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 286,890 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 50,400 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.11% of Best Buy worth $25,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 168.3% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 413.7% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 601 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.72% of the company’s stock.

BBY stock opened at $75.65 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.69. Best Buy Co Inc has a fifty-two week low of $61.58 and a fifty-two week high of $91.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.14.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology retailer reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.15. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 49.17%. The firm had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.72 earnings per share. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Best Buy Co Inc will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 18th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is presently 32.95%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $74.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.65.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

