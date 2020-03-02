Korea Investment CORP Buys 59,200 Shares of Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP)

Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 725,125 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,200 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.08% of Tc Pipelines worth $38,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Tc Pipelines by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,144 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Tc Pipelines by 115.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 27,334 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 14,663 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Tc Pipelines by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,280 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tc Pipelines by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. now owns 437,101 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $23,313,000 after purchasing an additional 30,800 shares during the period. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Tc Pipelines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,926,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.22% of the company’s stock.

TRP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CIBC set a $73.00 price target on Tc Pipelines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded Tc Pipelines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Tc Pipelines in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Tc Pipelines from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 23rd. Finally, TD Securities cut Tc Pipelines to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.64.

Shares of TRP opened at $52.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.73. Tc Pipelines Lp has a 1 year low of $44.16 and a 1 year high of $57.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The pipeline company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Tc Pipelines had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 30.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tc Pipelines Lp will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.612 per share. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Tc Pipelines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Tc Pipelines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.04%.

Tc Pipelines Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

