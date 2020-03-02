Korea Investment CORP Buys 8,900 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,980 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.08% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $26,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 160.0% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. 83.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Larry Lee Ellis sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.55, for a total transaction of $413,227.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,846.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.65, for a total transaction of $1,991,925.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,050 shares of company stock valued at $3,062,903 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $368.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96. The company has a market capitalization of $27.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.70. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 12-month low of $349.71 and a 12-month high of $454.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $410.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $414.86.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.27 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 514.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.72 EPS. Equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 19.36 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 5th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

ORLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $485.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $480.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $479.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $436.00.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

