Korea Investment CORP Decreases Position in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Korea Investment CORP lessened its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $26,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PNC. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $32,785,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,060,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,653,000 after purchasing an additional 123,754 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,016,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,293,000 after purchasing an additional 120,629 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,133,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,999,000 after purchasing an additional 118,536 shares during the period. Finally, Provident Trust Co. raised its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 1,822,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,920,000 after purchasing an additional 113,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PNC. Bank of America upgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $139.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.45.

Shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $126.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $56.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.19. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 12-month low of $118.70 and a 12-month high of $161.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.72.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 40.39%.

In other news, EVP E William Parsley III sold 20,000 shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.20, for a total transaction of $3,044,000.00. Also, EVP Joseph E. Rockey sold 10,000 shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,550,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,178 shares of company stock worth $6,771,967 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

