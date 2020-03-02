Korea Investment CORP Grows Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,314 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.12% of SBA Communications worth $31,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 5.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,196,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,292,683,000 after acquiring an additional 486,674 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,115,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,232,807,000 after acquiring an additional 298,236 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 784,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $188,945,000 after acquiring an additional 9,072 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 8.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 639,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,132,000 after acquiring an additional 52,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 549,804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,497,000 after acquiring an additional 141,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications stock opened at $265.09 on Monday. SBA Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $178.85 and a 52 week high of $309.85. The company has a market capitalization of $29.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.50 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $265.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.09.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($1.45). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $513.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. This is an increase from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 17.43%.

SBAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on SBA Communications from $240.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Goldman Sachs Group raised SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $214.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. KeyCorp raised their price target on SBA Communications from $292.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on SBA Communications from $255.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $280.31.

In related news, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 1,999 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.76, for a total transaction of $583,228.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,536 shares in the company, valued at $20,871,343.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Steven E. Bernstein sold 1,531 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.94, for a total value of $450,022.14. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,500.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,737 shares of company stock valued at $2,085,000 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

