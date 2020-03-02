Korea Investment CORP Grows Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Korea Investment CORP increased its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 794,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,500 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.12% of Synchrony Financial worth $28,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 1,417.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 81,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 76,245 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 809,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,837 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 116.2% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Bank of The West boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of The West now owns 97,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 6,835 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 146,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares during the period. 87.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SYF opened at $29.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.21. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $28.07 and a one year high of $38.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.62.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 19.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SYF. Stephens upgraded Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Nomura restated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

