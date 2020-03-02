Korea Investment CORP Grows Holdings in Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA)

Korea Investment CORP grew its position in shares of Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 35.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 433,710 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,900 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.32% of Voya Financial worth $26,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Voya Financial by 387.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 483 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its stake in Voya Financial by 366.7% in the fourth quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 560 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Voya Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Voya Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000.

VOYA stock opened at $52.64 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.66. Voya Financial Inc has a 12-month low of $47.71 and a 12-month high of $63.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of -18.94 and a beta of 1.51.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 7.21% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $276.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Voya Financial Inc will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.22%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VOYA shares. TheStreet upgraded Voya Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Voya Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Voya Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Voya Financial to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 target price (up from $72.00) on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.67.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

