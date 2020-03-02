Korea Investment CORP Grows Stake in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 386,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.08% of American Electric Power worth $36,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in American Electric Power by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 93,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,824,000 after purchasing an additional 47,350 shares during the period. Bank OZK raised its position in American Electric Power by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank OZK now owns 7,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in American Electric Power by 4.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in American Electric Power by 8.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 226,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,186,000 after purchasing an additional 17,050 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in American Electric Power by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,875,000 after purchasing an additional 11,790 shares during the period. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AEP opened at $89.26 on Monday. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 1 year low of $80.62 and a 1 year high of $104.97. The firm has a market cap of $44.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.30.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 12.34%. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.04%.

AEP has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised American Electric Power from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Scotiabank raised American Electric Power from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.21.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 69,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $7,038,839.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,231,248.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian X. Tierney sold 18,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total value of $1,886,088.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,586,201.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

