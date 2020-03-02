Korea Investment CORP Grows Stake in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 31.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 381,112 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,700 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.10% of State Street worth $30,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in State Street by 7.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,035,664 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,683,799,000 after buying an additional 1,975,332 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its position in State Street by 63.0% during the third quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 4,298,033 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $254,401,000 after buying an additional 1,661,988 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD purchased a new position in State Street during the fourth quarter worth $206,390,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in State Street by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,753,702 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $138,718,000 after buying an additional 24,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in State Street by 11.1% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,602,939 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $94,878,000 after buying an additional 160,692 shares in the last quarter. 91.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Andrew P. Kuritzkes sold 6,942 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $539,601.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,112 shares in the company, valued at $2,962,445.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

STT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research raised State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on State Street from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on State Street from $67.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on State Street from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.73.

STT stock opened at $68.11 on Monday. State Street Corp has a 52-week low of $48.62 and a 52-week high of $85.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.54.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.28. State Street had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 18.14%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that State Street Corp will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.71%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

