Korea Investment CORP Grows Stock Position in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE)

Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 331,897 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 26,900 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.36% of Allegion worth $41,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Allegion by 10.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,406,547 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $929,344,000 after purchasing an additional 821,079 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Allegion by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,210,239 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $436,391,000 after purchasing an additional 13,002 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Allegion by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,296,998 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $161,528,000 after purchasing an additional 5,473 shares during the period. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd increased its stake in Allegion by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 705,556 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $87,870,000 after purchasing an additional 11,501 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its stake in Allegion by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 684,263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $85,218,000 after purchasing an additional 276,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 42,631 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.69, for a total transaction of $5,528,814.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 293,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,088,656.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Douglas P. Ranck sold 3,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total value of $472,244.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,226.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ALLE shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Allegion from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Bank of America lowered Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays lowered Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Allegion from $121.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Imperial Capital increased their target price on Allegion from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Allegion has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.00.

ALLE opened at $114.99 on Monday. Allegion PLC has a 12-month low of $87.10 and a 12-month high of $139.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.23. The company has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.20.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28. Allegion had a return on equity of 67.06% and a net margin of 14.08%. The business had revenue of $719.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Allegion PLC will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

Allegion announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to buy up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.09%.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

