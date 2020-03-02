Korea Investment CORP Grows Stock Position in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG)

Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 233,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 30,600 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.07% of Simon Property Group worth $34,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 11.2% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 3,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 20,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,021,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

SPG has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Simon Property Group from $160.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “in-line” rating and set a $147.00 price target on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Raymond James cut their price target on Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Simon Property Group from $182.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Simon Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.67.

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $123.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $39.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42. Simon Property Group Inc has a 12 month low of $119.91 and a 12 month high of $186.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $140.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.93.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.95 by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 65.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.23 EPS. Analysts forecast that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 69.77%.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

