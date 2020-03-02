Korea Investment CORP Has $31.17 Million Stock Holdings in Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR)

Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in shares of Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 679,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 78,193 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.40% of Pentair worth $31,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 25.0% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 418.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNR stock opened at $39.39 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.55 and a 200-day moving average of $41.62. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Pentair PLC has a one year low of $34.50 and a one year high of $47.43.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Pentair had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The business had revenue of $755.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Pentair PLC will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.93%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Pentair in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Pentair in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Pentair from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Pentair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pentair in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.20.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

