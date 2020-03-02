Korea Investment CORP Has $31.38 Million Stock Holdings in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON)

Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.06% of AON worth $31,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AON. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of AON by 20.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in shares of AON by 4.3% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 1,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in shares of AON by 1.8% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the third quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of AON by 1.6% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 12,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,469,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 85.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AON news, insider Anthony R. Goland sold 15,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $3,534,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,937,895. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 2,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.77, for a total transaction of $550,294.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 220,571 shares in the company, valued at $51,562,882.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AON shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of AON from $196.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of AON in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of AON from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James lowered shares of AON from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $225.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.88.

AON opened at $208.00 on Monday. Aon PLC has a one year low of $156.09 and a one year high of $238.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.78.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.04. AON had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 55.95%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. AON’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aon PLC will post 10.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.19%.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

