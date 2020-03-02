Korea Investment CORP Has $32.08 Million Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,188 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Target were worth $32,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,483,728 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $574,859,000 after buying an additional 82,384 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Target by 58.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,190,753 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $341,124,000 after buying an additional 1,179,072 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Target by 75.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,584,380 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $331,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,678 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Target by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,272,626 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $291,373,000 after purchasing an additional 106,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,163,057 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $277,326,000 after purchasing an additional 466,687 shares during the last quarter. 80.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on TGT shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up from $130.00) on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group started coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.14.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $103.00 on Monday. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $70.03 and a 52-week high of $130.24. The stock has a market cap of $52.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Target’s payout ratio is presently 48.98%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

