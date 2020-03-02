Korea Investment CORP Has $33.39 Million Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,596 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.13% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $33,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PXD. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,490,193 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,767,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,677 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 23.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,375 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $4,198,000 after acquiring an additional 6,379 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.1% during the third quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 10,835 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.9% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,535 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $154.00 price target on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $200.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.77.

Shares of PXD opened at $122.78 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $140.01 and a 200-day moving average of $134.67. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $114.79 and a one year high of $178.22. The company has a market cap of $20.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas development company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.24. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.52%.

In other news, CAO Margaret Montemayor sold 1,200 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.90, for a total value of $160,680.00. Also, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 1,750 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total transaction of $258,107.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,139,029.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,323 shares of company stock valued at $1,173,258. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

