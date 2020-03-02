Korea Investment CORP Has $37.01 Million Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Korea Investment CORP decreased its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 316,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $37,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,377,747 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $644,348,000 after buying an additional 2,260,831 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,799,000. Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,705,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $316,672,000 after buying an additional 589,170 shares in the last quarter. Value Partner Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,501,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.72% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

UPS stock opened at $90.49 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.94. The stock has a market cap of $77.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.18. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.67 and a 1 year high of $125.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11. The business had revenue of $20.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.66 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 156.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 53.65%.

UPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $116.00 target price (down from $122.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.72.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.