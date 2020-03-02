Korea Investment CORP Has $39.08 Million Stock Holdings in NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG)

Korea Investment CORP decreased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 983,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 28,300 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.39% of NRG Energy worth $39,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in NRG Energy during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Amica Retiree Medical Trust acquired a new position in NRG Energy during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NRG Energy during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in NRG Energy by 8,472.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 6,497.4% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on NRG shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $43.50 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.56.

Shares of NRG stock opened at $33.21 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.01 and a 200-day moving average of $38.50. The company has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.15. NRG Energy Inc has a one year low of $31.90 and a one year high of $43.66.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 45.19% and a negative return on equity of 120.17%. NRG Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NRG Energy Inc will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. This is a positive change from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.30%.

In related news, VP Elizabeth R. Killinger sold 52,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total transaction of $1,982,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 137,956 shares in the company, valued at $5,210,598.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Brian Curci sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total transaction of $698,560.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,866,250.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,372 shares of company stock valued at $3,210,481. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.