Korea Investment CORP Has $41.69 Million Position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 177,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.08% of Air Products & Chemicals worth $41,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth $380,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 3,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth $1,996,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Edward L. Monser acquired 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $237.60 per share, for a total transaction of $47,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $219.61 on Monday. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $178.00 and a 12 month high of $257.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.99. The firm has a market cap of $48.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.86.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.06. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is a positive change from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.52%.

Several research firms have weighed in on APD. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Air Products & Chemicals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $241.00 target price on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $247.83.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

