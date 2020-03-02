Korea Investment CORP Has $46.37 Million Position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Korea Investment CORP reduced its holdings in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 759,334 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 25,600 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.06% of TJX Companies worth $46,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 4,717 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.3% in the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 7,534 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.8% in the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 9,886 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Anderson Fisher LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 43,568 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TJX. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Nomura began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.86.

TJX Companies stock opened at $59.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $72.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.67. TJX Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $49.05 and a 1-year high of $64.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.84 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 59.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.46%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

