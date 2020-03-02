Korea Investment CORP Increases Stake in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV)

Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 226,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.16% of Dover worth $26,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Dover by 113.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Dover during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dover during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Dover during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dover during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dover alerts:

In other news, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total transaction of $36,015.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 346,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,644,384.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric A. Spiegel purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $110.60 per share, for a total transaction of $110,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,182 shares in the company, valued at $573,129.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,622 shares of company stock worth $674,751. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $102.74 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $116.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.50. Dover Corp has a 52-week low of $87.07 and a 52-week high of $120.26.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Dover had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 29.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dover Corp will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Dover’s payout ratio is presently 33.05%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Dover in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.38.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

Featured Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.