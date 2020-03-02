Korea Investment CORP Raises Holdings in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 791,664 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,400 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.10% of eBay worth $28,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in eBay by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 211,000 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $7,619,000 after buying an additional 47,300 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its stake in eBay by 982.8% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 4,331 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 3,931 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in eBay by 97.0% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 35,204 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 17,332 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in eBay by 8.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 72,548 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after buying an additional 5,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Managed Asset Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in eBay by 3.7% during the third quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 417,877 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $16,289,000 after buying an additional 14,988 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

EBAY stock opened at $34.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $27.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.16. eBay Inc has a 12-month low of $33.53 and a 12-month high of $42.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.12.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 50.71% and a net margin of 16.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Research analysts predict that eBay Inc will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to buy up to 17.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

In other eBay news, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 29,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $1,099,270.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 142,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,278,457. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kristin A. Yetto sold 122,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total value of $4,279,767.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 133,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,652,089.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 189,092 shares of company stock worth $6,749,564 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

EBAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised eBay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised eBay from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on eBay from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Bank of America decreased their price target on eBay from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.68.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.