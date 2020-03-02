Korea Investment CORP Raises Holdings in Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH)

Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,146,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,600 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.21% of Invitation Homes worth $34,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hill Winds Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter worth about $6,983,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 613,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,375,000 after acquiring an additional 39,393 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 5,808.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,790,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,565,000 after acquiring an additional 4,709,217 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 102,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after acquiring an additional 18,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter worth about $3,791,000.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Shares of NYSE INVH opened at $28.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a PE ratio of 106.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Invitation Homes Inc has a 52-week low of $22.73 and a 52-week high of $32.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.94.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $444.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.54 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. This is a boost from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is 48.00%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised Invitation Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. TheStreet raised Invitation Homes from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Invitation Homes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.59.

Invitation Homes Profile

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.