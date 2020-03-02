Korea Investment CORP Raises Position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 35.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 294,315 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 77,400 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $22,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the third quarter worth about $98,000. 50.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BMO opened at $67.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.11. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of $66.42 and a one year high of $79.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.78.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The bank reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.64. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.32 EPS. Bank of Montreal’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.801 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.07%.

BMO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CIBC raised Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine raised Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup downgraded Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Bank of Montreal from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Bank of Montreal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.20.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

